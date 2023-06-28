Karen Nyamu brags about winning ‘fight’ for Samidoh





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has claimed that she won the ‘fight’ for Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

The controversial lawmaker made the remarks while responding to a fan after she posted photos of herself and the Mugithi maestro at a family event.

While she admitted that she was willing to share Samidoh, Nyamu was quick to say that when his wife Edday Nderitu left, she now has Samidoh to herself.

“I was very willing to share but…” she said.

Then a fan responded, “Ukachukua yote.”

“Nikaachiwa roho safi,” she said.

A couple of weeks ago, Edday revealed that she would not be coming back to the country after relocating to the United States.

She said that she had prepared and even informed her fans of her plans but only a few understood what she meant when she penned a heartfelt message.

The message in question stated that she had sacrificed a lot for the sake of her marriage but her efforts had been taken for granted blaming her husband Samidoh and his side chick Nyamu.

She also expressed resentment for raising her children in a polygamous family.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family,” she said in her long post.

However, ever since she ‘confirmed’ that she will not be coming back, Nyamu has been having ‘the time of her life’ with Samidoh. And she has not been silent about it.

