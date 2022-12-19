Karen Nyamu claps back at haters on social media





Karen Nyamu is a clap-back queen who’s never scared to share her piece of mind.

The politician was a topic of discussion at the weekend after causing drama at her baby daddy’s social event in Dubai. She was filmed causing a commotion at a concert where Samidoh was entertaining Kenyans based in Dubai.

Nyamu, a city lawyer, has two kids with musician Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki.

Days later, and Nyamu suggests her actions were meant to protect her territory.

In her latest post from Qatar where she watched the Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and France, Karen suggested that the French loss was a bitter pill to swallow.

“Team France ata hatujaskia vibaya ( ) (Team France we’ve not even felt bad)”

Here are some of the comments she got;

“Dem anaitwa Karen but tabia n za kibra ,” wrote Veronicah Ngere.

Ms Nyamu responded with, “Na kayombotole “

Magda Wangeshi wrote to her, “Senator mzima na uwezi jiheshimu….wachana na bwana ya Eddy,” and in response, Nyamu said, “Naweza muwacha lakini shida ni kama pia yeye ata kubali kuniacha. (I can leave him but the problem is whether he will also leave me.)”

Another one took a swipe at her recent nomination saying, “Wewe kuwa senator is the biggest joke of the century.”

“na mbona hucheki ?” she asked.

For the World Cup finals another one blamed France’s loss on her saying, “Your the course of all this ” with which she responded with, “I’m sorry.”

In a number of videos from Dubai that have since gone viral, Nyamu jumped on the stage while Samidoh and Akorino singer Karangu were performing before she was forcefully ejected.

Nyamu later bypassed Samidoh’s security detail and forcefully sat on her baby daddy’s lap in the presence of his wife Eddy Nderitu, who responded by confronting her.

