Karen Nyamu defends her ‘silence’ over death of Samidoh’s nephew





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has defended her ‘silence’ on social media following the death of his baby daddy’s nephew Jeff Mwathi.

This after a fan questioned why the senator has failed to share the hashtag #JusticeForJeff on her social media pages despite her huge following.

Mwathi, 23, who died under puzzling circumstances was initially reported to have died by suicide having fallen off DJ Fatxo’s 10th floor apartment.

But that narrative has been cast in doubt by detectives who are investigating the incident and the general public.

“You are no longer youth president if you can’t fight for Jeff but you can afford to go and bury him. You best fighting for men but you cannot even help the dead,” a fan addressed Ms Nyamu.

To which Ms Nyamu responded: “So you wanted me to go live as we do the numerous visits to Kasarani Police Station and I was almost thrown in a police cell because of fighting with that OCPD woman. CS Kindiki himself intervened after we hit a wall and it is no longer in the hands of the DCI but the homicide unit. You want us to do hashtags like you then who will do what we are doing?”

On Friday, sleuths from DCI visited DJ Fatxo’s apartment.

This was after the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki directed the DCI to thoroughly investigate the incident and take the necessary action.

Samidoh also also about the matter saying it has been 16 long days of grief, confusion and endless trips to relevant offices in pursuit of justice.

“I am glad we are finally headed in the right direction. Truth and justice will always go together. I wish to thank our Interior CS Kithure Kindiki for his intervention on this matter. I also wish to thank: Mwangi X Muthiora and the entire social media family, Hon Betty N Maina, Hon MejjaDonk Benjamin Gathiru, Hon Francis Kimani Kuria, Hon Anne Muratha and all the political leaders who have helped us amplify the cry for justice. We shall forever be grateful. Jeff, we shall not relent until we find justice for you 😢#justiceforjeff.”

