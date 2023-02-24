Karen Nyamu defends photo dump with Samidoh





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has defended the photo dump with her baby daddy Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

Nyamu had posted photos of herself and the Mugithii singer among other guests attending the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law before.

However, her fans were drawn to two photos in which she posted Samidoh alone and another one that captured the two other them seated next to each other among other mourners. One curious fan then questioned why she had posted the pictures.

“We dissuaded you about these things but you are back at it… you’ve posted him but he had not posted you… haiyaaa,” the fan wrote.

In a quick rejoinder, Nyamu answered, “Even a post on a burial is irritating you what if it was a date? Can’t you see there were other people that I posted?”

These photos triggered an angry reaction from Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu who tongue-lashed her husband on social media while lamenting how much she has suffered in the marriage.

She went as far as hinting that this could be the end of the road for her and the Mugithii maestro.

In her post, Edday said she was tired of humiliation, disrespect and being trolled on social media, especially in the last three years of their 15 years of marriage.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family,” she said.

Ironically, late last month, Nyamu who is a lawyer announced that she had broken up with Samidoh following an incident earlier in the year when she caused a scene in a Dubai nightclub where the singer was performing.

“I’ve made a conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex Samidoh,” she said at the time.

All that appears to have been a farce with Ms Nyamu not following through on her promise to keep off Samidoh. Now, it is Edday who is threatening to leave the singer.