Karen Nyamu now includes Samidoh, children in IG profile picture





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has changed her profile photo to her last-born daughter’s first birthday.

The photo shows her daughter sandwiched between her parents in what analysts say could be another shot at her critics who have been calling her out for being petty.

Others believe it is a way of confirming her status as musician Samidoh’s second wife.

Nyamu considered the queen of controversy had earlier posted her daughter’s party celebrations while captioning a birthday wish to her that read, “Okay, due to public demand. A good dad deserves many children.”

The move comes days after Samidoh’s first wife Edday Nderitu also posted a picture of herself and her children.

Ms Nderitu and Ms Nyamu, who are both in love with Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki, have consistently been at loggerheads on social media.

Incidentally, Ms Nderitu had earlier also posted a family picture but made it clear it had nothing to do with her stand on polygamy.

One of her fans was quick to note, “Polygamy works.” To which she swiftly responded, “Yeah in hell.”

While Ms Nderitu has consistently stated she would never allow herself and her children to be in a polygamous family, Ms Nyamu who’s sired two children with Edday’s husband is of the contrary opinion.

Last month, Ms Nderitu penned her frustrations to the two saying that in her 15 years of marriage, the last three had been a pain.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family,” she said.

The public is not the only one entertained by Samidoh’s women’s drama.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently asked Samidoh, a policeman, to put his act together.

