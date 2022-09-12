Karen Nyamu responds to a fan calling her a husband snatcher





Wangu KanuriNominated Senator Karen Nyamu has corrected a fan who called her a ‘husbands snatcher.’

The fan had said, “Hello thief of people’s husbands,” to which Nyamu responded, “It’s a husband, not husbands, repeat correctly now.”

Her response comes after her baby daddy’s wife, Edday Nderitu, responded to a post that was geared at calling out side chics.

Edday said, “It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family then comes a side chick who thinks she’s better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people and that’s why suicide in pre-teens and teens has increased…”

Samidoh’s wife’s response came hours after her husband accompanied Nyamu on her swearing-in at the senate.

Nyamu who welcomed her son and allegedly daughter with the Mugiithi singer has not had it all smooth in her affair with her baby daddy.

A while back Nyamu called out Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh for not protecting her against social media trolls.

The outspoken Nyamu also took issue with people accusing her of interfering with the musician’s marriage but not doing the same to him.

“They know we are together and addressing me instead of the attacker in my DM is confusing!” she wrote.

“You have made their day! I’m tired of standing up for myself against these trolls and the person who should stand up for me is the one fuelling it. Sometimes I wish I was the man LOL,” she added.

However, from posting pictures of boarding passes to threatening to sue him for domestic violence and one suggesting she is his wife number two, Nyamu appears bent on showing the world that she is still in a romantic relationship with her baby daddy.

Evidently, recently while she was on a campaign trail for her party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nyamu was spotted with a bracelet bearing her baby daddy’s name.

On a separate incidence, Nyamu posed, ‘Mimi naitwa Karen Nyamu wa nani?’ To which the cheerful residents responded, ‘Wa Samidoh,’ amidst laughter.

