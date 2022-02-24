Karen Nyamu reveals unborn baby gender





Karen Nyamu appears all too keen to take Kenyans through each step of her third pregnancy.

Nyamu, a city lawyer who is eyeing the Nairobi senatorial seat, appeared to recently share the gender of her unborn baby on social media.

“Njeri loading….so excited,” she said while suggesting it will be a girl.

The announcement comes weeks after the controversial Nyamu suggested singer Samidoh is not the unborn child’s dad.

“He should stop suspecting himself because I did not tell him he is the father,” said Nyamu, in a response to a fan.

Samidoh and Nyamu have been blessed with a child even though their relationship has been on and off.

Samidoh, a policeman and singer, is married with two kids. He’s in the past publicly apologized for fathering a child with Nyamu, calling it a ‘mistake’ even as he promised to undertake his fatherly responisbilities.