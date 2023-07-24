Karen Nyamu: Samidoh was wrongly judged over Jeff Mwathi’s death





Nominated senator and lawyer Karen Nyamu has moved to clear the air around the case of her baby daddy, Samidoh, and his alleged involvement in the death of his nephew, Jeff Mwathi.

The Mugiithi singer’s nephew tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances on February 22.

Since the unfortunate incident occurred at popular Mugiithi DJ Fatxo’s house, Kenyan netizens urged Samidoh to speak out and get involved in the case.

However, in a recent interview with Ala C, Ms Nyamu spoke out in defense of her baby daddy, claiming he played a significant role in the investigation, despite it going unnoticed by the public.

“Of course, people judged him (Samidoh) wrongly. There is nothing he did not do. Even the lawyers who were handling the case are his personal lawyers. They are the ones who do his work, and they are the same ones who were always in Kiambu all day with Jeff’s mother,” Nyamu said.

The senator further criticized the public for overly focusing on DJ Fatxo as the primary suspect, disregarding the available evidence that seemingly ruled him out of involvement in the 23-year-old’s untimely demise.

“Even if it happened in his house, although he may know who did it, it was not him. It seems that when Jeff died, Fatxo was outside the house. The investigation shows that,” she said.

Nyamu also said the public’s fixation on DJ Fatxo prevented them from looking into other individuals present at the house during the incident when Samidoh’s nephew met his tragic fate.

“I don’t want to defend Fatxo, but maybe in his mind, he knew he didn’t commit the act, or perhaps he knew something about it. Those are just my thoughts; I’m not stating the truth. I’m simply expressing what I usually think,” she said. Revealing a personal connection to the grieving family, Nyamu said Jeff’s mother is a close friend of hers, and she has been in frequent communication with her since the heartbreaking incident.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) exonerated DJ Fatxo after conducting an extensive investigation into Jeff Mwathi’s death.

