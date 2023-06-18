Karen Nyamu splashes half a million to surprise Samidoh on Fathers Day





A viral video showcasing nominated Senator Karen Nyamu showering her baby daddy, Samidoh, with extravagant gifts on Father’s Day has ignited a wave of reactions among netizens.

The footage, which has gained significant attention online, captures Nyamu’s grand entrance into a liquor store where she proceeds to purchase a bottle of alcohol worth Sh420,000 for the father of her two children.

Karen confidently expresses her desire to acquire the most expensive alcohol available.

Engaging with the store attendant, she enthusiastically states, “Nimekuja kununulia mbabaz pombe ya father’s day. Nataka ile ya dooh mob kabisa for mbabaz”

“I have come to buy my baby daddy some Father’s Day alcohol. I want the most expensive option for my man.”

Amidst the vast array of options, the store attendant guides Nyamu through an assortment of bottles ranging from Sh210,000 to Sh420,000.

Evidently in high spirits, Nyamu humorously remarks that the 420k bottle of cognac is equivalent to buying a Toyota Vitz, a popular compact car model.

She decides to spoil her “mubabaz” with nearly half a million bottles of Remy Martin’s 700ml Louis XIII cognac.

With unwavering determination, Nyamu promptly pays for the regal red box containing the coveted cognac.

The packaging, adorned with black sides and a golden crown in the center, adds a touch of opulence to the purchase.

Unfazed by the hefty price tag, she confidently settles the bill in full using her credit card, capturing a photograph of the prized liquor for posterity.

The controversial politician later took to her Instagram stories, proudly showcasing a screenshot of the purchase receipt.

The video of Senator Karen Nyamu’s extravagant gift-giving spree has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media platforms.

Netizens have taken to various online forums to express their views, with opinions ranging from admiration for her gesture to questions about the significance of such lavish presents.

Others have questioned the politician’s decision to showcase opulence at a time Kenyans are struggling with the runaway cost of living.

Nyamu has been involved in constant tiff with Samidoh’s baby mama Edday Nderitu.

