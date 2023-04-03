Karen Nyamu steals the show after Edday posts photos with Samidoh

Edday Nderitu shared photos of her cute family, prompting Karen Nyamu to do the same. PHOTO| COURTESY

Edday Nderitu shared photos of her cute family, prompting Karen Nyamu to do the same. PHOTO| COURTESY





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has stirred up yet another controversy after wishing Edday Nderitu’s daughter a happy birthday but posting her daughter’s photos.

In her post, two hours after Edday shared photos of her family at their youngest daughter’s party, Karen shared her daughter’s party where Samidoh was also present.

Last week, Edday and Samidoh’s third child Neriah Wairimu Muchoki celebrated her first birthday, with her party being slotted for this past weekend.

Not one to remain silent, Karen wished her stepdaughter a happy birthday.

“Okay, due to public demand hehehe. A good dad deserves many children. Happy birthday Neriah Muchoki,” she wrote.

Edday’s post that set her on fire read, “Amazing party it was, thanks family and friends for joining us to celebrate my daughter’s first year’s birthday, the party was on fire the energy was on another level. To my daughter “A parent’s job is never over, it just evolves with time. No matter how many birthdays you celebrate, I’ll always be your mama. More blessings!”#nothingbutprayers.”

She then attached photos of her and Samidoh at the party.

Also read: Did MC Teargas cheat on baby mama DJ Julie with ‘mama fua’?

Karen and Edday have for a long time have had a frosty relationship after the former started an affair with Edday’s husband, popular Mugithi singer Samidoh.

Last month, Edday penned her frustrations to the two saying that in her 15 years of marriage, the last three had been pain. She stated that despite supporting her husband in his music career, what she got in return was hurt.

“I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation, and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted.”

However, the duo would then chide the break-up rumours when they recounted a beautiful childhood memory of how she was punished for skipping school.

“One early morning, as I was headed to school – by then I was in nursery – I bumped into one of my friends chilling by the road. My friend asked me if we should wait for our other friend so that we could all go to school. I accepted the offer. To my surprise, this friend lied and did not want to go to school. All of a sudden my grandfather appeared from nowhere. Let me tell you Maina! The beating I received was brutal it is still fresh in my mind.”

Samidoh in response to this memory, said, “And having known you am sure ni wewe ulimuita on your side!” Judging by the response, Edday defended herself, saying, “Samidoh I am a good girl. You know [that], usijaribu kunichomea (Don’t tarnish my street reputation).”

Also read: Samidoh and Edday’s online banter about beautiful memory elicits reactions