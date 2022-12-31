Karen Nyamu tells Senate and Kenyans – ‘Zoeeni first gentlemen’





Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu took to the floor of the Kenyan Senate to tell her colleagues, Meru County Members of the County Assembly and Kenyans in general, that it was time they got used to having first gentlemen in the counties going forward.

Speaking on December 30, 2022, during a televised special sitting of the Senate held following the end of the impeachment hearings against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, Senator Nyamu told her audience to stop victimizing first gentlemen.

“The matter of first gentlemen is going to be a normal occurrence in this country going forward because a lot of us have ambitions to be governors in this country and so our spouses should not be victimized,” said Senator Nyamu to muted applause in the Senate.

Her sentiments came after Senate decided not to impeach Governor Mwangaza after Meru MCAs accused her of gross misconduct, abuse of office, conflict of interest and nepotism.

In the ongoing fight between the MCAs and Governor Mwangaza, her husband, Murega Baichu, was drawn into the drama and used as one of the reasons for the MCAs wanting Governor Mwangaza impeached.

Days after ascending to the seat, Governor Mwangaza appointed her husband as Meru County’s Youth Patron and Hustler’s Ambassador.

Later, she had to clarify that she had appointed him without pay. Later, Mr Murega would claim he was victimized by the Meru County MCA, who banned him from sleeping in the governor’s official residence, stepping into the governor’s office and using any vehicle attached to the governor’s office.

Mr Murega ended up terming the harassment from Meru MCAs as gender-based violence.

There are 47 women representatives, 30 female Members of Parliament, three female senators and seven elected female governors in Kenya.

None of their spouses has been victimized publicly, as Governor Mwangaza’s husband has been in the past few months before she survived impeachment earlier this week.

