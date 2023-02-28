Karen Nyamu’s close friend hints ‘secret marriage’ of senator and Mugithi singer





Nominated senator Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy Samidoh were spotted together during their daughter’s first birthday.

The two threw their little one an all-white birthday party with their close family and friends attending.

One of Ms Nyamu’s best friends, Esther Bakhita, shared photos from the party.

In one of the photos, the senator is posing with Samidoh who is dressed in a white t-shirt and army green pants similar to what Ms Nyamu is dressed in. The two are all smiles with Samidoh’s latest song Bado Nakupenda playing in the background.

“A husband to my sister is a brother to me ❤️,” Bakhita captioned the photo, perhaps impling that the Mugithii singer was Nyamu’s husband.

The statement has come a few days after Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu publicly announced that she does not want to raise her children in a polygamous marriage with a woman who is older than her and one who does not respect her family.

She lamented about how Samidoh has been humiliating and disrespecting their marriage despite her helping him in building his brand.

Edday also said the last three years had been full of pain following the singer’s relationship with Ms Nyamu.

“I have asked God every day to give me the strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have dragged and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this day,” she said.

Edday, who met Samidoh while in high school, also said she helped him nurture his talent and build his brand.

“I have helped you nurture your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family.”

Samidoh has three children with Edday and two with the nominated senator.

Samidoh and Karen gave the impression that they had ended their relationship until recently when they were spotted together during the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law.

