Karibu sana! James Orengo welcomes Ruto to Raila’s backyard





Siaya Governor James Orengo has welcomed President William Ruto into his county.

The Head of State who is on a two-day tour of Luo Nyanza, an Azimio stronghold, is expected to grace ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo’s homecoming ceremony.

Siaya is also Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s home turf.

Owalo had erected a billboard showing him shaking hands with the Head of State.

Below it was written ‘Jothurwa Orwaki Dala’ which loosely translates to ‘Our people welcome you home.’

In a tweet, Orengo shared, “I take this opportunity to welcome President @WilliamsRutoto Siaya County. This is the land of endless possibilities and opportunities. Karibu Siaya. #Nyalore”

President Ruto toured Homabay County on January 13, 2023, and was welcomed by governor Gladys Wanga.

President Ruto who was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua received maize flour called Mokwa which is produced in the county and 200 kilograms of fish.

He was also gifted a bull during the maiden visit in which he fired up the crowd stating that despite receiving less than 1 percent of votes from the region, elections were over and it was time to team up and develop the country.

Additionally, the two leaders received a hat which was given under instructions, that it should only be worn during Gor Mahia football club matches.

Though Raila Odinga was absent Nairobi News understands that he okayed Azimio lawmakers to welcome the President.

This is Ruto’s second visit to the area since assuming the presidency in September 2022 and his reception was better compared to the first time he toured the area as he was snubbed by most lawmakers on the first visit.