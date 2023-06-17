Karua praises Wa Muchomba for voting against Finance Bill 2023

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua during the naming of the coalition's Parliamentary Group for bipartisan negotiation with Kenya Kwanza counterparts at Stoni Athi Resort in Machakos County on April 6, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

The Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua has praised Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba for stand against the Finance Bill 2023.

In her post, Ms Karua praised the first-term MP for standing firm and representing the views of the majority of Kenyans.

“Congrats @hon_wamuchomba for your firm stand in articulating your constituents and views of a majority of Kenyans. A true representative of the people,” Karua tweeted.

Wa Muchomba, who was elected on a UDA ticket, has broken ranks with his party on the debate and she voted against the Bill in Parliament on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, prior to the Bill being tabled in Parliament, Wa Muchomba had dared President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to kick her out of UDA for opposing the Bill.

In an interview with Inooro FM, the former radio presenter said that she is okay to be removed from the party and be sent for a by-election.

“Some are peddling rumours that I am a mole of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party … I am not. I’m simply on the side of truth. But whatever this involvement brings, I’m ready for any eventuality. Whether they remove me from the party and send me to a by-election, I am ready,” she told Inooro FM.

During the debate on the Bill, Wa Muchomba told the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, that voters in her constituency can no longer afford a 2kg packet of maize flour.

“I rise to oppose the Bill, for the welfare of the Kenyan people… the people that I represent in Githunguri cannot afford a meal per day. The cost of living is very high, my electorate cannot afford unga,” said on the floor of the House.

Wa Muchomba further pointed out that it is the responsibility of MPs to ensure they protect the electorates from exploitation.

“It is the responsibility of this House to ensure that people live happily and can afford the cost of living. I have gone to Githunguri and my people have told me the Finance Bill 2023 is punitive, oppressive and scandalous,” she said.

In an interview on Inooro FM on Friday, Wa Muchomba reiterated her position on the proposed 1.5 per cent housing levy saying it was just a ploy to tax Kenyans on behalf of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The President is pushing this housing levy to raise money to pay IMF loans. After taxing workers and their employers, they will build a few houses to blind Kenyans,” she said.

“I have been vindicated… I have said all along that this housing levy is a tax and not a fund. It is high time the President came out and told Kenyans the truth,” she added.

