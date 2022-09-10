Karua: Ruto is ‘trying to kill’ the opposition in Kenya

President-elect William Ruto speaks to journalists at his Karen residence in Nairobi on August 4, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Martha Karua, who was the running mate of Raila Odinga in the concluded General Election, has harshly criticised the continued defection of members of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Ms Karua has referred to it as a deliberate and sustained offense to decimate the opposition and return the country to a defacto one party state.

This is a deliberate & sustained offensive to decimate the opposition and return the country to a defacto one party state https://t.co/DPq3LN6uqT — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) September 9, 2022

Ms Karua’s statement came following the defection of former Kisii Governor James Ongwae and a host of politicians from Gusii who lost in the August 9 General Election, to president-elect Dr William Ruto’s camp.

The leaders met Dr Ruto at his Karen home on Friday morning where they pledged to forge a new partnership with the incoming government.

Mr Ongwae was accompanied by former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary and Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Chris Obure and former Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ong’era. Also present were former MPs Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Richard Tong’i (Nyaribari Chache), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Manson Nyamweya (South Mugirango) and Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu).

Meanwhile, ODM National Treasurer Mr Timothy Bosire, has also condemned the action of the leaders asking them to respect public institutions.

“We are in the process of coming to terms with and taking stock of what happened (election loss). We are in a democratic setup and we must safeguard public institutions,” said Mr Bosire.

