Karua says Noordin Haji should resign if he cannot handle pressure





Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has said that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, should resign if he cannot handle pressure.

Speaking during an interview with Spice FM, Karua said that if the DPP cannot handle the job pressure, he is fit to resign.

“If DPP Haji is not able to handle pressure, let him resign,” said Karua.

This came a few days after the Narc leader castigated Haji following his recent remarks on his working relationship with former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

Haji, on Sunday, said the fight against graft was characterized by mistrust over how the DCI packaged their evidence, leading to the withdrawal of major corruption cases.

The DPP claimed that his office was, for instance, misled to believe there was concrete evidence in the Ksh.7.4 billion graft case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, adding that he was “pushed by the DCI himself, through the media.”

Karua has called out the chief prosecutor, saying his remarks are a self-revelation of moral unfitness to hold the DPP’s office.

“Any public officer, especially a senior who says I was forced to do, or says reveals themselves to be morally unfit to hold office and should resign or be fired,” Karua said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Swearing a false affidavit is a crime and DPP Haji ought to be taking steps against any DCI officer and any witness who confessed to have perjured themselves, otherwise we are being treated to a charade orchestrated to sanitize the politically correct,” the former Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate added.

The DPP’s decision to withdraw cases involving prominent Kenyans was also questioned by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

