Karua was ‘favoured’ during debate with Gachagua, Kenya Kwanza claims

Kenya Kwanza Alliance members have accused the media of being biased during the deputy presidential debate early this week. The coalition is accusing the media of giving more time to Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua during the debate.

“Rigathi Gachagua got 32 minutes during the debate, Martha Karua got 39 and some seconds. We need fairness,” said Hussein Mohamed, the Head of Communications at the William Ruto Campaign Secretariat.

“We note with concern the conduct of the running mates debate where even after one and half hour millions watching the debate across the country and beyond, questions on the issues affecting Kenyans were not addressed,” he said.

Mr Mohammed also confirmed that the Deputy President will attend next week’s presidential debate but urged the organisers of the debate to allocate equal time to discuss each of the critical issues affecting Kenyans, including housing, healthcare and governance.

“I want to confirm that the Kenya Kwanza candidate his Excellency William Ruto will be attending the Presidential debate next week. He is ready for any questions. His attendance however is pegged on the condition that the moderators will allocate equal time on the issues affecting Kenyans,” he said.

The DP will face off with Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga in Tuesday’s presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.