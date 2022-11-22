Kasarani robbers steal bread at gunpoint





Four armed robbers, on the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022, stole bread and Sh21,000 at gunpoint.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the incident happened at Manguo bridge, Sunton area in Kasarani, Nairobi County.

It all started when a Hyundai motor vehicle which was being driven by Mr. Nicholas Mutie, 38 and Mr. Faruk Ongaki, 22, was stopped by the suspected robbers.

“It was established that the Motor Vehicle of registration number KBS 915D which was loaded with 281 crates of Elliot bread was accosted and robbed by four men who were armed,” a police report filed at Kasarani Police Station and seen by this reporter read in part.

The armed robbers then demanded that the two surrender their mobile phones, which they did.

The suspects then went ahead and dismantled the tracking gadget, siphoned all fuel, and loaded the bread into a waiting vehicle whose registration number was not captured.

The vehicle which was carrying the bread was towed to Kasarani Police Station.

Meanwhile, in Kasarani, police are holding a man who was found possessing 200 mobile phones.

The operation was conducted by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) leading to the arrest of Mr. Antony Orlando, alias Engineer Bobby. He was arrested on the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022.

He led the police and DCI sleuths to where the stolen phones were being hidden.

“Police officers have in the recent past arrested around 12 muggers who have been arraigned before court. The man we arrested is the mastermind because he is the one who purchases the phones from the suspects,” said Mr. Anthony Mbogo, the Deputy commandant of Kasarani Police Station.

He said the arrest of Mr. Orlando might lead to more arrests of more suspects who are believed to be behind the syndicate.

