Kate Actress reveals all-time crush





Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress has expressed her excitement after meeting her all-time crush during a recent visit to South Africa.

The lucky man is one Hlomla Dandala, a renowned South African actor.

The duo also exchanged a photo opportunity during the meet-up.

“He is my all-time crush and star of the show tonight,” she wrote.

Dandala is also a television presenter and director best known for his roles in The River, Happiness Is a Four Letter Word, and The Republic.

The meet-up occurred when Kate Actress alongside her colleagues Blessing Lung’aho, Melissa Kiplagat, and Melvin Alusa graced the launch of a new Netflix series Justice Served in South Africa.

Kate Actress is happily married to Kenyan film director Phillip Karanja, and together they are blessed with two children, Leon and Njeri.

Celebrating his wife’s new milestone, Phil shared a comment on Kate’s Instagram photo dump saying that he is happy for her while asking about her return back to Kenya.

“I know what this means to you. I am genuinely so happy for you. When are you coming back? I cannot compete with (South African) rands,” Karanja joked on IG.

It’s the second trip to Johannesburg for Kate Actress in as many months.

The ex-Mother-in-law actor also graced the Bridgerton Season two screening.