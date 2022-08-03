Kate Actress takes lead role in Kenyan romantic comedy ‘Disconnect 2’





Renowned Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau-Karanja better known as Kate Actress is the lead character in Kenya’s romantic comedy Disconnect 2 that premieres on Netflix in December 2022.

The actress has made the announcement on her social media handles.

“Playing lead with @pascaltokodi was a dream come true. @theafricandirector_ 🙌🏾. What a stellar cast @brendawairimu_ @misskihoro @brian_ogola. #DISCONNECT2,” she wrote.

Kate came into the limelight for her role in Citizen TV’s show dubbed Mother-in-Law where she played as Celina.

She has since featured in several local productions, including Sue na Jonie, Plan B and Disconnect, with the latter becoming the third Kenyan movie to premiere on Netflix after Sincerely Daisy and Poacher.

Disconnect tells a story of a secret romantic attraction between two best friends, Celine (played by Brenda Wairimu) and Josh (Nick Mutuma) and their closest friends in the Kenyan capital.

Celine has difficulty getting into the right kind of relationship and often relies on the advice and emotional support of her friends who include TK (Catherine Kamau-Karanja), the crazy one Judy (Patricia Kihoro) the prayer warrior Robin (Pierra Makena) Celine’s sister and Preeti (Aseem Sharma) her co-worker and the fun one.

The movie, done in English and Kiswahili and released in 2018, was directed by Nairobi Half Life director Tosh Gitonga.