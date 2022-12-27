Kawangware man arrested with homemade pistol, grenade





Police in Nairobi are holding a man who was found in possession of a homemade pistol and a teargas grenade inside his house in Kawangware, Dagoretti North Sub-County.

In a statement issued by the National Police Service, the suspect who officers are yet to release his identity was nabbed at Delta Petrol Station in Kawangware.

Immediately he was arrested, officers asked him to take them to his home which he cooperated and did.

“Upon search of the house, police recovered several items including one homemade pistol which is capable of firing, one Nokia mobile phone suspected to have been stolen, and one teargas grenade, one Samsung Table and one machete,” the statement read in part.

The suspect was then arrested and placed in custody at the Muthangari Police Station and plans are underway to arraign him in court tomorrow, Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Currently, sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are grilling the suspect as they question him of who are the members of the gang that he works with.

Already, police have said that they are in pursuit of another suspect who is suspected to be an accomplice.

They say that he is still at large and has been linked to a series of robbery incidents that have been witnessed in Kawangware and Waithaka areas.

According to the statement, the two were involved in a robbery incident which took place on Monday, December 26, 2022, in Waithaka. It was also reported at the Waithaka Police Station.

The arrest of the two happened after members of the public who live together with the first suspect tipped off the police of how he was operating as they said that they did not trust his moves.

“We thank members of public for providing information that led to the arrest and recovery of the items,” the statement further read.

