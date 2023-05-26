Kawangware traders clash with police over demolition of their stalls





Traders in Kawangware are counting their losses after they woke up on Friday morning to find their stalls demolished.

Some of the traders on Friday morning demonstrated over the demolitions and engaged the police in running battles.

The protesting traders, who said they had not been issued with any notice, lit born fires along several parts of the busy Naivasha Road which connects Dagoretti corner and Waiyaki Way.

The stalls, which are reported to have been destroyed on Thursday night by unknown people, stood along Naivasha Road at a strategic point where there is a terminus for Public Service Vehicles.

The demonstrations disrupted many activities in the area, including traffic along Naivasha Road.

One are resident said that he was in the house when he heard people wailing and shouting.

When he got out of his house he saw a huge smoke billowing from Naivasha Road.

“They (the traders) are still engaged in the running battles with the police who have been forced to use teargas canisters to disperse them,” the resident said.

Dagoretti North is a hotbed for the opposition politics and largely voted for Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga during last year’s General Election.

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi of ODM emerged victorious in the Dagoretti North parliamentary race.

