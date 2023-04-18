Kayole murder: Man’s body found cut in pieces dumped in water canal





The body parts of an unidentified man were found over the weekend in Kayole, Nairobi.

The limps of the victim were stuffed in a sack, dumped in a water canal, and discovered by local area residents.

Police believe the victim was killed somewhere else and then dumped at the scene, but they are yet to establish where he was killed.

Detectives state that they found his head which had injuries. However, the legs and palms were missing.

Police are at the moment trying to find the torso, which is missing.

Police suspect that the victim was killed a few days ago before being dumped at the canal as there were no blood stains there, indicating the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The unidentified remains were later taken to the City Mortuary by the police pending identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, police are trying to identify a body that was found floating in the Nairobi River in the Grogan area.

The man’s body was retrieved on Sunday evening, and according to police and witnesses, the victim may have been killed and thrown into the river before it was swept downstream.

The man’s identity is yet to be known, and efforts to establish the same and the killers are ongoing, police said.

In another incident, a man collapsed and died at the parking lot of a mall in Parklands, Nairobi.

Divesh Manskhulal, 57, had complained of chest pain before he collapsed and died at the Highridge Mall.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy to establish the cause of the Monday morning incident, police said.

And a man died after a machine he was operating crushed him.

Police said Elijah Mwangi was operating a machine at his recycling plastic plant in the Lucky Summer area when he fell down and incurred a deep cut at the back of his head on Sunday evening.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to the injury while receiving treatment.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

