Kayole murder suspect commits suicide while in police custody





A murder suspect arrested last month took his own life while in custody on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Mr Richard Kioko, held at Kayole Police Station within Embakasi Sub County, took his own life and was found by officers while handing over the day’s shifts.

According to the police, the deceased was held separately from other inmates after he turned violent toward other prisoners.

“He hanged himself on the ventilation grills of the cell using his t-shirt. Motive of suicide was not established as there was no suicide note,” a police report said.

Police arrested Kioko on December 30, 2022, and detained him at Kayole police station, where he was waiting for his transfer to court.

“The scene was photographed and the body was taken to the city mortuary,” the report read in part.

In October, a man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his wife committed suicide using his underwear lace.

Mr Musyoka Kathukia, 25, who was being held at Makongeni Police Station within Makadara Sub County, committed suicide and was found the following morning by police officers who had served him food.

In Mowlem, Mungetho area, Buru Buru Division, a 40-year-old man took his own life while his family was away.

According to the police, Timothy Lichuma was found lying on the floor by his brother.

Police recovered an empty sachet of rat poison next to his body. He did not leave suicide not.

Meanwhile, police are holding a Chinese national arrested with 20 litres of petrol at New Bunge Towers.

Police said that Mr Wu Yulin, 28, was arrested for possessing petrol contrary to Sect 126 and Sect 127(w) of petroleum ACT No 2 of 2019(x).

The suspect, who is the project manager of New Bunge Towers, was arrested within the parliament building. After interrogation, he alleged that the petrol was to be used to remove unwanted paint stains from the said building.

