Kaz defends Alchemist, blasts ‘keyboard bullies’ for bar’s shutdown





Sex and relationship expert, singer and actress Karen Lucas, popularly known as Kaz, has blamed Kenyans online for the closure of Alchemist Bar over claims of racial discrimination.

Kaz has also defended the Nairobi entertainment joint, which has been on the spot in the last few days, saying the action of netizens has resulted in loss of livelihoods by the bar’s employees.

“The number of jobs, hungry homes and loss the Alchemist has had to suffer at the hand of keyboard bullies is just despicable. You have no idea how powerful your phones are until you are responsible for all the mouths that go hungry because of your actions,” she wrote.

Kaz also called on social media users to be more responsible by using the power of the internet for good and expressed her full support for the popular joint by posting.

“Yes, we can be activists but use your power wisely. Look what you have done. Shame on you. I support the Alchemist.”

These remarks have drawn an immediate response from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT):

Karen Kaz Lucas is being very, very unserious. It was totally in the Alchemist’s control whether to be racist or not. They chose to be racist. Is she saying that racism should have no consequences? Why didn’t the Alchemist think of all the jobs they were jeopardising? — B (@brendawambui) May 31, 2022

I finally understand the disconnect between Kaz Lucas & KoT. Kaz grew up when having yt friends & going to yt spaces meant you couldn't be questioned or ur worldview challenged. But the new KoT isn't shocked by whiteness & her views which she has held for long is being challenged — Africa First (@MX_Chychi) May 31, 2022

Mtu anajiita Kaz Lucas mnataka atetee sisi kina wafula — Llawrenc (@jackyslittlebby) May 31, 2022

Kaz Karen Lucas, excusing racist just because they have money and employ people is the exact reason why racist in Africa get away with it. — Glittering Angel (@GlitteringAnge) May 31, 2022

The good thing is that Karen kaz Lucas is very consistent with her stand on defending racist entities. She supported J's and now she is supporting Alchemist. Meanwhile I am sure the blame will be put on the bouncers who follow the rules set by the management. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) May 31, 2022

Why can't Kaz Lucas not hire those people she claims lost their jobs on account of advancing discriminatory and would be racist tendencies. — ZëitGêî§T ™ ♔ (@simeonominde) May 31, 2022

Kaz Lucas I have adored you for years since Nairobiits, but your take on Alchemist is not it 👎 — ! (@chaiFUPI) May 31, 2022

The bar, which is located in Westlands, has been in the news following a viral video showing blacks and Caucasians lining up in different queues to enter the joint.

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has since ordered the closure of the bar as investigations into the matter continues.

“I have directed county executive committee member for environment to institute a multiagency task force and a comprehensive report of the same to be made in the next five days,” Kananu said.

The closure order came hours after the bar announced it would close its doors pending investigations into the incident by the county. On Sunday, the club had issued an apology saying it regretted the incident.

“To anyone who has felt aggrieved, we sincerely apologise and look forward to sitting down together and addressing these issues head-on.”

However, some members of the public claim there have been similar incidents at the club in the past, including one in 2016 when it was reported that the establishment’s security team denied entry to non-Caucasian clients.