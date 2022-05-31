Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtagMust Read

Kaz defends Alchemist, blasts ‘keyboard bullies’ for bar’s shutdown

By Hilary Kimuyu May 31st, 2022 2 min read

Sex and relationship expert, singer and actress Karen Lucas, popularly known as Kaz, has blamed Kenyans online for the closure of Alchemist Bar over claims of racial discrimination.

Kaz has also defended the Nairobi entertainment joint, which has been on the spot in the last few days, saying the action of netizens has resulted in loss of livelihoods by the bar’s employees.

Related Stories

“The number of jobs, hungry homes and loss the Alchemist has had to suffer at the hand of keyboard bullies is just despicable. You have no idea how powerful your phones are until you are responsible for all the mouths that go hungry because of your actions,” she wrote.

Kaz also called on social media users to be more responsible by using the power of the internet for good and expressed her full support for the popular joint by posting.

“Yes, we can be activists but use your power wisely. Look what you have done. Shame on you. I support the Alchemist.”

These remarks have drawn an immediate response from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT):

The bar, which is located in Westlands, has been in the news following a viral video showing blacks and Caucasians lining up in different queues to enter the joint.

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has since ordered the closure of the bar as investigations into the matter continues.

“I have directed county executive committee member for environment to institute a multiagency task force and a comprehensive report of the same to be made in the next five days,” Kananu said.

The closure order came hours after the bar announced it would close its doors pending investigations into the incident by the county. On Sunday, the club had issued an apology saying it regretted the incident.

“To anyone who has felt aggrieved, we sincerely apologise and look forward to sitting down together and addressing these issues head-on.”

However, some members of the public claim there have been similar incidents at the club in the past, including one in 2016 when it was reported that the establishment’s security team denied entry to non-Caucasian clients.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Double tragedy: Protesting Governor Wa Iria gets stuck in...