Kazi Ipo! Sakaja announces over 120 job vacancies at Nairobi County

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while appearing before the County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee at KICC in Nairobi on February 14, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced over 120 job vacancies within his government.

In an advertisement on the official website of Nairobi County, details of the jobs were issued including permanent and pensionable positions.

The jobs range from directors of research and policy development, Deputy Directors for Research and legislation development, artisans, work officers and technical inspectors.

Also advertised are slots in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and also civil structure engineering.

“Successful candidates will pocket a monthly salary ranging from Ksh15,670 to Ksh169,140 depending on the job scale and will also enjoy house, commuter and leave allowances,” the advertisement put up on Sunday, April 30, 2023, read in part.

The Director Research and Policy Development will be earning between Sh120,000 and Sh169,000 and will also have a house allowance of Sh50,000 and an addition of Sh16,000 which is commuter allowance.

For one to apply for the position they must have a bachelor’s degree in social science from a recognized university.

His assistant will also take home a salary that ranges between Sh87,000 and Sh120,000 and will be directly answerable to the Director. They should also have a bachelor degree in any social science.

Works Officers will pocket a salary of between Ksh31,270 and Ksh41,260 with a house allowance of Ksh10,000 and a commuter allowance of Ksh4,000.

Technical Inspectors would earn a monthly salary of Ksh38,270 and Ksh51,170 with a house allowance of Ksh16,500 and a Ksh5,000 commuter allowance.

The deadline to apply for the jobs will be on May 12, 2023 and it will be opened for entries on May 4, 2023.

Those interested to apply for the jobs have been advised to create accounts on the county’s website and click on the jobs they are interested in.

On the jobs portal all the candidates will have to key in their certificates, qualifications and experience.

The candidates are hence required to click apply adjacent to the vacant slot.

“Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted and shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional

