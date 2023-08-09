KBL unveils Smirnoff ‘We Do We’ campaign in Eldoret

Revellers at the Smirnoff ‘We Do We’ campaign in Eldoret. PHOTO: COURTESY

Revellers at the Smirnoff ‘We Do We’ campaign in Eldoret. PHOTO: COURTESY





Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has officially launched a new Smirnoff Campaign, dubbed ‘We Do We’ that highlights a compelling narrative that celebrates the essence of unity, that comes alive when people come together as one.

With a resolute commitment to empowering communities and celebrating the richness of diversity and togetherness, Smirnoff’s ‘We Do We’ campaign is set to revolutionize how we perceive unity in Kenya.

While commenting on the launch, KBL’s Managing Director Mr Mark Ocitti said the ‘We Do We’ campaign is a resounding call for all to embrace the collective spirit that makes us stronger together.

“Brace yourselves, because We Do We is just the beginning of an exhilarating journey that will evolve over the months to come, captivating hearts through a whirlwind of electrifying events, cutting-edge partnerships, and empowering sponsorships including music, art and fashion. This is where the magic truly unfolds,” said the KBL boss.

Mr Ocitti disclosed that the campaign is not a short-lived initiative but rather represents a long-term commitment by Smirnoff Vodka to drive positive change in society.

The brand aims at sustaining the momentum of the campaign by continuously adapting strategies and seeking feedback from its consumers.

“We Do We campaign is the living embodiment of collective dreams, brought to life through the passion and creativity of diverse individuals from all walks of life. The synergy behind this masterpiece is a testament to its congruence and the heartwarming commitment to instigate real, positive change in society far beyond the horizon of a fleeting moment. With a tireless dedication to adapt, strategize, and listen closely to the heartbeat of our consumers, Smirnoff Vodka is set to create ripples of inspiration that will last a lifetime,” added Mr Ocitti.

Smirnoff Vodka Brand Manager Ms Brigid Wambua said that the groundbreaking initiative celebrates the enchanting fusion of consumers, ingredients, and flavours, igniting an explosion of shared experiences that promises to leave you mesmerized.

“We’re talking about a sensational platform shift for Smirnoff, a brand that passionately believes in the invincible power of unity, all wrapped in an invigorating and vibrant package,” she explained.

The ‘We Do We’ campaign is targeting the vibrant, trendsetting Kenyan vibe shifters aged 25 to 34.

“The campaign, particularly the launch event, is all about crafting spaces where joy, authenticity, and togetherness converge in a beautiful dance of conversations. It’s an empowering platform where we tackle social issues surrounding equality and responsible drinking while inviting Smirnoff fans to share their extraordinary stories,” said Ms Wambua.

During the launch of the campaign over the weekend at the Eldoret Sports Club, the fans were entertained by stars of Kenyan music such as Kaligraph Jones, Trio Mio, and an enthralling lineup of top-notch artists, Deejays and entertainers including MC & DJ Nick the Trend, MC Gogo & DJ Roq, DJ Grauchi, DJ Karowski, DJ Kaneda, DJ Redbone, and DJ Tibbz.

Also read: Alai criticises Azimio leaders’ flamboyant arrival at Bomas for bilateral talks

Weezdom: Bahati, Willy Paul beef was good for the industry