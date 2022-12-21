KCPE results: Why some candidates have scored zero in some subjects





At least 252 students who sat the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) have been awarded zero in some subjects.

Speaking while releasing the results, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said the affected students were caught engaging in examination malpractices in nine examination centers across the country.

According to the CS, the candidates were not awarded any marks in the subjects which they were found cheating.

“These candidates have been scored zero in subjects where they engaged in malpractices. None the less the affected students’ overall marks will be computed less the mark awarded in the affected subject,” he said.

However, the CS said the affected students will be allowed to join to secondary schools with the aim of achieving full transition.

“The candidates will receive their results and will transition to secondary school. This is in the spirit of 100 per cent transition,” Machogu said.

He was speaking at Mtihani House where he announced that more than 1.2 million students sat for the national examinations last month.

The top candidate in the country scored 431 marks while more than 9,000 candidates scoring over 400 marks.

Mr Machogu released the examination results just an hour after he presented them to President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

The CS termed the administration of the examinations as successful.

According to Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), this year’s examination is the second last in the series of examinations that will be conducted under the 8-4-4 system of education.

Knec Chief Executive Officer Mr David Njengere said the examination ran smoothly with no serious malpractice reported.

He also acknowledged the milestones that had been achieved in recent years given that the government is phasing out national examinations.

