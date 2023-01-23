KCSE: Top ranked Kabianga High School’s fall from grace

The front side of the dormitory that was razed to the ground at Kabianga Boys High School in 2015. PHOTO| TIMOTHY K. KEMEI

Kabianga High School, the most preferred Secondary School by candidates who sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2022, dropped in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

In 2022 results announced by Education CS Mr. Ezekiel Machogu, Kabianga High posted a mean of 9.2, which was low compared to 2021 when they scored a mean of 9.3.

The results were a drop of 0.13 percent even though students picked the school as their number one choice.

Kabianga High School had 482 students where 15 of them scored straight A’s while 101 students scored A- minus.

The National School attracted a total of 153,074 applications amongst the students who sat the 2022 KCPE examinations, yet the school can only handle a capacity of 768 students.

The second most preferred school was Nanyuki High which attracted 148,827 applications from the 2022 KCPE class and improved in this year’s KCSE compared to 2021’s results.

The school which was the most preferred from the 2021 KCPE Class registered a mean of 8.89 in 2022 compared to the 2021 mean which was 8.73.

The third most preferred Secondary school in 2022 KCSE was Nyandarua High School which attracted 137,511 applications from the KCPE students in this year’s examination, registering a mean of 7.5.

Pangani Girls’ High School located in Nairobi County, which was the fourth most preferred school dropped in 2022’s KCSE after it scored a mean of 9.58 compared to 2021, which scored a mean of 9.55.

The national school received a total of 119,265 students who were interested in joining the institution in the 2022 KCPE.

In the KCSE results released this week, many students from Pangani School made it to the top 100 nationally.

Maseno School in Kisumu County was the fifth most preferred high school in the country by the 2022 KCPE team after 105,540 students scored a mean of 9.66 in the 2022 KCSE compared to 2021 when it registered a mean of 8.86.

48 students scored straight As, 133 of them scored A-, 141 students scored B+ and 115 students scored B plain.

65 students scored B-, 37 scored C+, eight scored C plain, three scored C- and D+ scored 2.

Alliance Girls High in Kiambu County, which had attracted a total of 104,763 applications making it the sixth most preferred secondary school, had a mean of 10.2, while in 2021, it scored a mean of 10.1.

Nakuru High School in 2022 KCSE registered an improvement after registering a mean of 10.42, and it was the seventh most preferred secondary school.

Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi which topped 2021’s KCSE after it registered a mean of 10.7, dropped in this year’s examinations after it registered a mean of 10.1 in the just released results.

The school was the eighth most preferred by the 2022 KCPE class. Here are how the students scored; As = 104, · A- = 191, · B+ = 99, · B = 54, · B- = 12, · C+ = 1.

In the 2022 KCSE results, Kapsabet Boys had 52 candidates posting A plain, 150 (A -), 153 (B+), 71 (B), 37 (B-), 11 (C+), and eight posted C plain.

Mang’u High School in Kiambu County, which was the ninth most preferred secondary school after 98,146 students applied to join, increased in the 2022 KCSE after it registered a mean of 10.3. In 2021 it registered a mean of 9.86.

The school registered a total of 500 students where 81 scored A plain, 192 scored A-, 113 scored a B+, and 70 scored a B plain.

34 students scored B-, seven scored C+ and three scored 3.

Butere Girls High School, the tenth most preferred secondary school, increased its mean from 2021, when it had 8.3, compared to 2022, when it registered a mean of 8.7.

The school had attracted 95,550 applications from the 2022 KCPE candidates.

Here are how the students in the national school posted their results, 16 students scored A plain, 56 A- (minus).

97 students from the school got B+, 104 managed B-plain and 90 obtained B-. Sixty more got a C+ (plus).

Butere Girls attributed its success to mentorship programs, some of which First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto supported.

