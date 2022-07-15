KDF soldier arrested after shooting at rider who dropped off daughter





A military doctor is facing court action after allegedly shooting at a boda boda rider who dropped off his daughter at their home in Syokimau, Machakos County on Thursday July 14 night.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the online rider who operates in Nairobi, escaped unhurt in the incident. The rider, Wycliffe Atendo, had received a client request from the 21-year-old to take her from Kimathi Street in the CBD to her home in Syokimau.

“The duo arrived at the agreed address and as the woman was about to pay him, a man quickly emerged from the gate and gave her a beating like a rented mule, before showing her into the compound,” DCI said.

The soldier then turned on the boda boda operator, firing at him as he scampered to safety. The matter was reported to Syokimau police station where officers were dispatched to the scene.

Police confiscated a glock pistol and 42 rounds of 9mm ammunition from the soldier who was placed in custody before being handed over to military police awaiting further action in accordance with military discipline.

It is still unclear why the man attacked his alleged daughter and the rider.