KDF soldier charged with stabbing civilian





A Kenya Defence Forces soldier who allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach is facing charges of causing grievous harm.

During the incident that happened on May 6, Bernard Spem Odhiambo is reported to have attacked Joel Michael with a knife at Kijiji slums in Langata, Nairobi.

Michael was coming from a shop at around 9pm when he met the Nakuru-based soldier who allegedly drew a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

The victim lost consciousness only to find himself at the St Mary’s hospital in Langata. A report was made to the police and the suspect was later arrested.

Odhiambo denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto at the Kibera Law Courts.

He argued that as a KDF officer he is not a flight risk because his work station and residence is known.

The suspect was released on a bond of Sh200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be mentioned on May 25 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.