KDF soldier kills ‘mpango wa kando’, then shoots himself dead





A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier on Friday evening of ended the life of his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr Emmanuel Walugu Onyango shot himself while dressed in full military combat on the chin using an AK-47 rifle.

This is after he had sprayed the body of Ms Immaculate Mwende Mwirigi with bullets in what police believe to be a case of love gone sour.

“Mr Onyango shot himself on the chin and the bullet exited through the back of his head. The body of the woman was also lying in a pool of blood,” the police said in the report.

The matter was reported by one area resident of who called the police saying that she had heard a gunshot near her neighbor’s house.

According to Laikipia County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Mr Onesmus Towett, police officers rushed to the scene but found the door of the house locked from inside.

The officers were then forced to break into the house where they found the two bodies lying on the floor.

They rushed Mr Onyango to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The officer was on duty just before the incident took place, he then went ahead and asked for permission to go for supper at 6pm during which he went to meet Ms Mwirigi,” said Mr Towett.

Five days ago, a police commander’s son allegedly shot himself dead at his parent’s home in Chereni area, off Kang’undo road, in Nairobi County.

The son, identified as Mr Samson Kariuki, 13, shot himself on the left side of the head with the bullet exiting on the right side.

The report indicated that the North Eastern Deputy Regional Police Commander, Patrick King’ori had left his Jericho pistol of serial number 44330995 on a couch in his sitting room for a short call before the unfortunate turn of events.