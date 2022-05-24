KDF to stage pre-Madaraka Day air show

The Kenya Defence Forces jets during a past event. PHOTO | COURTESY OF KDF

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will on Saturday team up with the Aero Club to hold an air show at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The air show will precede the Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2022 at the same venue.

During the air show there will be displays of both military and civilian aviation personnel.

“You are all invited to witness this spectacular show of scintillating aerobatics by Kenya Air Force jets and extreme maneuvers by a variety of helicopters in their inventory. The Kenya Wildlife Services will also display anti-poaching drills,” KDF said in a statement.

Other participants at the air show will include Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Farmland Aviation firefighting display and aerobatics by Mark Hensman from South Africa.

The Madaraka Day celebrations will be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last public ceremony at the head of state.

Last week, Interior and Coordination PS Karanja Kibicho said that the ongoing renovations at Uhuru Gardens are 90 per cent complete.

The PS also said the government decided to move the event to Nairobi because it will be the last event for the current administration before it exits office.

With the government having relaxed containment measures on Covid-19, 30,000 are expected to attend the event.