KDF’s stern warning as country-wide recruitment kicks off





The nationwide recruitment for those interested to join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has officially kicked off.

The recruitment kicked off amid warnings against corruption during the exercise with members of the public being warned not to give out money in exchange of slots within the service.

The Minsitry of Defence sent text messages to mobile subscribers warning them against fraudsters who were out to con them of their hard earned cash with false promises that they were in a position to assist them join KDF.

“The Ministry of Defence will recruit KDF Cadets/Recruits between August and September 2023,” read the message.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has already said that he will ensure that the recruitment is free and fair.

The Ministry also asked Kenyans to report any incidents of fraud to phone numbers; 0726419706/0726419709.

The ministry has partnered with various stakeholders including the police for action amid reports cons are demanding up to Sh400,000 for calling letters for one to join the KDF.

Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt General Jonah Mwangi officiated the exercise in Nairobi warning against bribery for anyone to be recruited.

Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi also unveiled a comprehensive list of criteria that the force considers when selecting individuals to join its ranks.

He highlighted several factors that influence the selection process, shedding light on the stringent standards set by the KDF.

With the ongoing recruitment efforts aimed at bolstering the army’s capabilities, Lieutenant General Mwangi emphasized the importance of the selection process in maintaining the highest standards of personnel within the force.

The Vice Chief revealed that certain characteristics, such as stammering, tattoos, and teeth discoloration, could lead to disqualification from consideration for recruitment.

Elaborating on these aspects, Lieutenant General Mwangi remarked, “People who stammer don’t do it out of their own volition, but again, it is competitive. This is a career; it’s not just any job. It requires very good communication.”

Highlighting the significance of clear communication within the military, Lieutenant General Mwangi underscored that candidates should possess the ability to communicate effectively, particularly in high-pressure situations.

Stammering, he noted, could impede effective communication and therefore impact the candidate’s suitability for the armed forces.

Tattoos, often viewed as personal expressions, also found their place in the criteria list. Lieutenant General Mwangi explained that individuals with visible tattoos on their bodies would be disqualified on character grounds.

“Get this from me you are not going to get join the armed forces if you are spotting a tattoo,” he said.

