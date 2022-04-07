Kebs probing Kinder Joy chocolates over health concerns





Italian candy maker Ferrero, which makes Kinder Joy chocolate is on notice in Kenya after some of its popular chocolate products

were withdrawn from supermarket shelves in European markets over health concerns.

Business Daily reported that samples of the products by the Italian firm sold in the Kenyan market would be tested by The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) for safety before a decision is taken on them.

“We shall take samples for the test to ascertain they are ok,” Kebs managing director Bernard Njiraini told Business Daily.

The European Authorities have recalled Ferrero’s products after the Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs were linked to a Salmonella outbreak in Europe, including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause gastroenteritis when it affects the gut. Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever.

The UK’s food safety agency (FSA) advised consumers to avoid using certain batches of Kinder Surprise products.

It advised people not to eat 20g or three-pack eggs with best before dates between 11 July and 7 October 2022.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall,” Tina Potter, FSA Head of Incidents, said in a statement.

No deaths have been reported, but according to the BBC, 63 salmonella cases have been reported among children aged five and under.