KECOBO boss to Ezekiel Mutua: Stop being a coward! Table evidence of bribery claim





Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) is now pushing for the removal of Kenya Copyrights Boards (KECOBO) Executive Director Mr Edward Sigei, following the decision of the board to decline to renew the Collective management organization (CMO) operation license for 2023.

With KECOBO raising several issues for its refusal to renew the CMO’s license for this year, MCSK in a rebuttal, singled out Sigei as their chief tormentor.

In a petition to the office of Ombudsman, MCSK claims Sigei is hell-bent on killing the music industry with his constant frustrations to the CMO.

MCSK raised several allegations, including soliciting bribes by Mr Sigei from the CMO, as its grounds to have him removed from his position as Executive Director, a position he has held for a decade.

“Bribes have often been demanded as a precondition for approval/support. In this regard, the chairman of MCSK is privy to a demand for Sh1 million shillings made to him and other directors.

Other sums have been received through a Mr Njagi initially meant for administrative cost but which cannot be accounted for at Mr Sigei’s behest,” Dr Ezekiel Mutua, MCSK Chief Executive Officer claimed in the letter to Ombudsman secretary Ms. Mercy Kalondu Wambua.

Reacting to the allegations when Nairobi News contacted him, Mr Sigei has asked Dr Mutua to table his evidence over the bribery claims.

“I think it would be good to present the evidence to the necessary authorities. Am keen to know dates, amounts, reasons and names of Directors whom I solicited from so that I can verify and allow the authorities or myself to seek an account.” Sigei says.

Sigei went on to blast Dr Mutua as a coward arguing that the CEO is bitter over the license denial, which followed due procedure, insisting he can do better.

“I consider the allegations defamatory and an act of cowardice. There are legitimate platforms and standards to address denial of license issues.”

