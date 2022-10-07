Kecobo opens applications to institutions that want to collect royalties

Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) Executive Director Edward Sigei (right) shares a word with Angela Ndambuki Chief Executive Officer of Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) during a past forum held by KECOBO at the National Museums of Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) has opened the process of applications for any institution that wants to collect royalties on behalf of entertainers.

So far, we have three Collective Management Organisations (CMOs); the Kenya Association of Music Producers (Kamp), Performers Rights Society of Kenya (Prisk) and the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

This registration is not only for these three but goes beyond to incorporate other organization willing as long as they demonstrate the following;

Adhere to good corporate governance practices including holding of elections as provided under their governing rules Capacity and demonstrated experience to manage royalty efficiently Show compliance with the Copyright Act and Regulations and other national statutory regulations.

Additionally, previously licensed CMOs must demonstrate level of compliance with previous year’s license conditions, render account for monies received from both local and international sources in the last three years and provide verifiable and complete member information.

Edward Sigei, the KECOBO Executive Director said, “Applications for licenses for operation as CMO in 2023 should be received by October 25, 2022 not later than 5pm. Adding that once the process of licensing of a suitable CMO or societies is complete then reviewal of the music licensing tariff shall commence.”

According to the copyright act, registration of a new CMO the Board requires the firm to produce; a certified copy of the certificate of registration, a certified copy of the memorandum and articles of association, proof of capacity for collection and distribution of royalties and deeds of assignment of rights by the members. A fee of Sh250,000 is charged for this service.

For renewal of registration of an existing CMO, which is done every year, the Board requires; certified copies of the annual returns where applicable, the CMO’s audited accounts of the year preceding the application where applicable, a report of its operations during the year preceding the application, deeds of assignment of rights by the members and proof of capacity for collection and distribution of the royalties.

For this service the CMO is charged Sh100 per member on the CMO register subject to a minimum fee of Sh200,000.

Previously, musicians have lamented of only getting Sh2530 as royalties from their music by the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

