Ken Lusaka promises tax holiday if elected Bungoma governor





Businesses in Bungoma will not pay taxes on weekends and national holidays if Ken Lusaka is elected governor.

Lusaka, who’s served as Senate Speaker in the past five years, is seeking to reclaim the county seat he lost to Wycliffe Wangamati in 2017.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared him to contest on a Ford-Kenya ticket in the August 9 polls.

The party is associated with Moses Wetangula who is gunning to retain his Senate seat for a third term.

Lusaka has also promised to grant the youth 30% of business opportunities in his government.

“Taxes are currently very high and many people are struggling to survive in the circumstances. I’m going to give a tax holiday on weekends and national holidays,” he said.

“The youth will also play a prominent role in my government. I will offer them roles in management and opportunities to do business.”

Lusaka, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto has also exuded confidence in defeating Wangamati who is contesting on a DAP-K ticket.

Bungoma County, located in Western Kenya next to the Kenya-Uganda border, is renowned for farming and business.