Kenha to close Lang’ata Road for two days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has alerted the public of a scheduled traffic interruption on a section of Lang’ata Road this weekend.

Kenha said the section between Ola Petrol Station and the U-turn near Nyumba Moja Road Junction will be closed between Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, between 5am and 5pm.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of Langata Road, after Galleria Mall Entrance, between the Ola Petrol Station and U-turn slot at Nyumba Moja Road Junction will be closed on Saturday, October 15, 2022, and Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 5.00 am to 5.00 pm (12 hours),” the notice read.

The temporary and scheduled closure is to pave way for the erection of a footbridge at Galleria Mall to enhance pedestrian safety on the ever-busy road.

“This follows the planned erection of Galleria Mall Footbridge,” Kenha said.

According to the Authority, the installation of the footbridge is meant to enhance pedestrian safety on the busy road.

Motorists using the route have been urged to cooperate with the police and traffic marshals or use alternative routes.

“Motorists heading towards Nairobi CBD and those heading to Karen are advised to share lanes adjacent to the closed road sections on Lang’ata Road as shall be directed by traffic marshals,” said Kenha.

Motorists can follow the lanes as indicated in the chart below.

This is going to be the third time Kenha is shutting down a section of Lang’ata Road during the weekend within a month.

Last week, Kenha closed the U-turn to Lang’ata Hospital and Lang’ata Barracks Roundabout for 12 hours.

The previous week, the authority closed a section of the road between the U-turn just after the Carnivore entrance and Uhuru Gardens entrance to pave the way for the erection of the Uhuru Gardens footbridge.

The road was closed on Saturday and Sunday at different intervals, both for inbound and outbound lanes, between the U-turn after the Carnivore entrance and Uhuru Gardens entrance.

Last month, Kenha closed a section of road between T-Mall and Madaraka roundabouts for 12 hours.

The closure of the road was to pave way for the erection of the T-mall footbridge.

The erection of the footbridges along the road will serve to alleviate instances of accidents involving pedestrians along the road.