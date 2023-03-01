Kennedy Rapudo clears up rumuors regarding break up with fiancée Amber Ray





Businessman Kennedy Rapudo on March 1, 2023, cleared the air following viral rumors that he and Instagram influencer Amber Ray had called it quits on their relationship for a second time.

In his statement, Rapudo said he did not see himself and Amber Ray splitting up in the foreseeable future.

“Just to address some of your concerns & rumors- not that I owe anyone an explanation though. No, we haven’t broken up and at this stage, I don’t think that’s foreseeable. Yes, just like any other relationship, we have our own ups and downs but always try to work things out,” said Rapudo.

His statement comes hours after Nairobi News attempted to reach out to Amber Ray but she hang up the phone upon realizing who was calling and why they were seeking her comment.

Amber Ray deleted all photos of Kennedy Rapudo from her Instagram account including the ones where they announced that they were expecting a baby and the blended family Christmas photo shoot.

On his part, Rapudo shared a cryptic message with an illustration showing a hand holding on to a rope that was injuring the hand; with a caption saying that sometimes it was better to let go than to continue holding on and getting hurt.

This will be the second time the couple is splitting after initially dating for seven weeks and then going their separate ways.

At the time, Amber Ray said that if something did not work, there was no need to force issues. A few weeks later, the couple reunited and engaged in a whirlwind romance that saw Rapudo propose marriage to Amber Ray while on a Dubai vacation- a few weeks after reconciling.

Upon returning to Kenya, the couple headed to Lamu Island to celebrate their engagement and weeks later were announcing that they were expecting a baby.

Rapudo has two children with his former partner whom he never married while Amber Ray has a son from a previous relationship.

The duo have been posting ‘blended family’ goals to the amazement of many as some hailed Kennedy Rapudo for taming Amber Ray from her days of being a provocative and vulgar Instagram influencer to a laid back, sometimes salacious influencer settling into a mother and soon-to-be wife roles.

The couple has never shied away from expressing their deep affection and love for each other on social media and so it came as a shock to their supporters that there was trouble brewing in their paradise. Their detractors, however, had a field day with the ‘break up’, saying that with Amber Ray around and her recent track record with men, nothing less could be expected where she is involved.

