Kennedy Rapudo hailed for turning Amber Ray into a ‘marriage counselor’





It would seem that Amber Ray’s long infamous history of being a mistress to married men and being ratchet on social media is slowly being forgotten as she now posts somewhat wholesome content regarding family, love, and life.

This comes in the wake of finally landing her own man, businessman Kennedy Rapudo, who proposed marriage to her, and they recently announced they were expecting their first child together. Rapudo has two children from a previous relationship, while Amber has a son from a past relationship.

In reaction to her new type of content on social media, Kenyans credited Rapudo for transforming her into a wife-material woman- especially when she posted on January 17, 2023, about being submissive in relationships and marriage.

Also read: Amber Ray’s plan if fiancé Kennedy Rapudo dumps her

“Submission is not obedience! Obedience is compliance of thought and has little use for intelligence. Submission is an action! It is the recognition of a higher frequency that can transform you into the best image of yourself. Submission is not a command, it is a form of wisdom only known to the wife of a man with big b*lls. It is a field set up by a man for woman to rest and enjoy life,” said Amber as she captioned a photo of Rapudo, a friend and herself enjoying a meal.

In the comment section, many were stunned that Amber could post such a message, a long stretch from the days she would publish salacious captions and disses.

“Men, do you see what money can do? She has become a marriage counselor,” commented Sranorrins.

“God is faithful if this is Amber Ray typing like this,” added Wanjiru Caroline.

Also read: Step mummy duties: Amber Ray bonds with Kennedy Rapudo’s pre-teen daughter

“This is Rapudo’s English,” opined Miss Pesh 254.

“I also want me a Rapudo if Amber Ray can talk English like this and convert to a wife material. Weeee! Rapudo for president,” said Miss Getusi.

“Sip juice Sis. Loved right=English=counselor,” added Peray Wanjiku.

“I love the caption, full of wisdom,” said Bosibori Naomy.

“You have gotten to poems? It’s like this relationship is working,” added Hesborn.

“Who don’t you people want Amber to write to us in peace?” laughed Caramel Karey.

What are your thoughts on this? Do let us know…

Also read: Inside Amber Ray’s introduction ceremony as Kennedy Rapudo meets her family