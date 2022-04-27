Kenneth Lusaka confident of reclaiming Bungoma gubernatorial seat





Ken Lusaka says he is confident of reclaiming the Bungoma gubernatorial seat.

Lusaka served as the area’s first county governor between 2013 and 2017 before losing to Wycliffe Wangamati after switching from Ford-Kenya to Jubilee.

He was then appointed Senate Speaker by President Uhuru Kenyatta but has now announced his plan to go try again for political office.

“I have been meeting the great people of Bungoma and know what they think and want,” he told Nairobi News.

“There is consensus on the need for change and I am confident in delivering it. We still have three months to plan how to get the opportunity to serve the people.”

Lusaka has since ditched Jubilee and will be contesting on a Ford-Kenya ticket. He’s also politically severed ties with retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta in favour of his Deputy William Ruto.

Should he be elected, Lusaka will likely find his hands full as he bids to champion for the interests of Bungoma residents, most of whom are farmers.

This follows the significant rise in prices of labour, seeds, and fertilizer, alongside the changing weather patterns.

The seasoned politician will also have to be wary after his first term as governor was dogged by corruption allegations, and especially claims that he purchased wheelbarrows at an inflated price of Sh100,000 each.