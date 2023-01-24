Kenya 7s star player Collins Injera hangs his boots

Kenya's Collins Injera celebrates one of his tries at the HSBC World Sevens Series in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kenya sevens rugby legend Collins Injera has announced his retirement from the sport after a successful career spanning two decades.

Through a statement on Tuesday, Injera announced that everything must come to an end at some time.

“I have always said that I will know it’s time, because my body will tell me. And for the past few months it has really ‘spoken’ to me so, finally, I have decided to listen to it… it’s time to step away from this great game that has given me so much more than I could ever ask for,” Injera said.

Injera also expressed gratitude to his wife Chebet and his three children for all the love, support and understanding you have given me all these years.

Injera further thanked all his family members and fans for their support and love.

“Thank you, mum, dad and Linda, for all the prayers, advice and support. My brothers, Tall and Mike, we did it! We managed to play together both locally and internationally. To the fans, media and sponsors, thank you all for the support throughout my career. I hope I made you all proud.”

Injera said it is now time for him to spend much-needed quality time with his family.

He also announced that his next chapter will continue with his humanitarian work and will be joining a global satellite business (and UN Sustainable Development Goals Quality Education Partner), Avanti Communications, a new role that he termed as exciting.

The 36-year-old started his professional career as a rugby player in 2006 when he debuted in the Kenyan Sevens squad during the Dubai Sevens.

Injera, who was recently induced to Fiji’s Rugby Town Walk of Fame, also played in the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens where Kenya reached the semifinals.

He is Kenya’s all-time World Sevens Series top try scorer and second highest try scorer at the World Sevens Series with 271 tries.

