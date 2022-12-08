Kenya Air Force officer arrested after threatening cops at a police station





A police officer based at Industrial Area, Nairobi on Wednesday was forced to arrest a Kenya Air Force officer after he threatened them.

The officer identified as Major Justus Ikwa Obare had been brought to the police station to record a statement after he has involved in an accident.

According to a police statement, while being attended by the traffic officers, he all over suddenly started banging the tables and threatened to assault the officers.

The Industrial Area Police Station OCS and other officers came to the rescue of the traffic officer and where they managed to restrain him before placing him in custody.

Police said the KAF officer was behind the accident that involved multiple vehicles.

In Mlango Kibwa, Pangani area, police are looking for a 20-year-old woman who escaped after she stabbed and injured her husband.

Police said the two had an altercation before the woman picked up the knife and stabbed her 30-year-old husband.

The victim was rushed to MSF hospital before being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was admitted in serious condition.

IN OTHER CRIME NEWS

Meanwhile, a prisoner serving life imprisonment for defilement died by suicide at the Kamiti Maximum Prisons on Tuesday.

Officials reported the body of the inmate identified as Robert Obul Magero was found hanging from the cell window grill long after he had died.

He apparently used a rope to hang himself. Police want to establish how he got the rope given the checks that are in place there.

An officer at the facility Joseph Kioko said the deceased had been charged before a principal magistrate’s court in Kericho for defilement and convicted to life imprisonment, a sentence that commenced on June 6.

The body was moved to the Kiambu mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

In a separate incident, police are investigating the discovery of a body in a food kiosk in Mihango, Dandora.

Police said a worker at the kiosk said she was reporting to work on Tuesday when she discovered the body of a man aged about 30.

The man had no physical injuries. It is believed he was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the joint.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

