Kenya Airways explains why there is a delay in flights

A Kenya Airways plane on the tarmac at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa after landing from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi this picture taken on May 3, 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

The Kenya Airways Authority has stated disruptions in its services that are currently being experienced.

In a statement signed by Allan Kilavuka, the CEO of Kenya Airways, some delays had been caused by scheduled maintenance of some of its aircraft.

“Our aircraft are undergoing scheduled maintenance, back into operations due to global challenges with the supply of some aircraft components,” the statement released on January 9 read in part.

Mr. Kilavuka, in the statement, further said that the company did not have extra aircraft that could be used to help deal with the delays the customers were facing.

He said that the challenge was faced by all the airline providers around the globe and not only Kenya Airways.

According to the statement, the delays resulted from “the Ukraine war crisis, which has significantly crippled the Russian supply chain crucial to global aviation.”

He said that the raw materials used to make the aircraft components were from many countries, including Russia, which is at war with Ukraine.

“For example, 100 percent of titanium used on Embarer and 35 percent titanium used on Boeing are sourced from Russia. With a limited inventory, airlines have had to look worldwide to find the parts they need,” the statement further read.

He also said that in Europe and North America, where some of the components are usually produced, there was a shortage of workers, leading to delays.

Mr. Kilavuka said that the company was doing all it took to deal with the delays so that they may assume normal operations in the shortest time possible.

“In the event that supply chain challenges persist, we may have changes in our flight schedules with reductions in some frequencies,” the statement further read.

He also apologized on behalf of the company to its customers who had found themselves in a mess.

