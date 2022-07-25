Kenya bags fourth placed finish at World Championship

Emmanuel Korir after winning the 800m race at the World Championship in Oregon. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenya has settled for fourth at the just concluded World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

This after Team Kenya bagged a silver and bronze on Sunday night to push the overall to two Gold, five Silver, and two Bronze.

Mary Moraa claimed the country’s last medal after settling for bronze in the women’s 800m final in a race won by American Athin Mu.

Earlier, Jacob Krop settled for silver in the men’s 5,000m

Krop crossed the line in 13:09.98 behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who won gold after timing 13:09.24, while Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo settled for bronze in 13:10.20.

Despite finishing as the second African nation behind Ethiopia, and fourth overall after USA and Jamaica, this performance ranked as the worst by the country at the championship for a decade.

Ethiopia earned the same amount of medals as Kenya but were superior as four of them were Gold.

Last week, Barnabas Korir, the Athletics Kenya Executive Official, conceded the performance was below par.