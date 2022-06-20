Kenya deports suspected drug trafficker to the US





Kenya has extradited a Guyanese national to the United States of America (USA) where he is wanted to answer charges of drug trafficking.

Nairobi News has reliably learnt that Christopher Richard Spencer was nabbed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by detectives as he arrived in the country.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement explained the suspect was sent to the USA aboard a “New York-bound flight.

“He was arrested shortly after arriving in the country from Sao Paulo, in Brazil and is wanted in the USA on drug-trafficking related charges,” the DCI statement read.

“The ring conspired to smuggle cocaine into the United States. Guyana is a country on South America’s North Atlantic Coast.”

The accused is suspected to be part of a gang that smuggled 1.5 kilograms of cocaine through shoe luggage which led to his initial arrest in 2016. He was arraigned in court and released on pre-trial conditions.

“He then violated the conditions and a warrant of arrest was issued on March 17, 2017. Again, he violated pre-trial conditions of making no appearance and change of address without reporting,” the DCI statement adds.

The suspect then remained on the run until he got arrested in Nairobi.