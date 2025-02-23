Kenya finishes 4th at the 2025 Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Cairo





Kenya’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu team shone at the recently completed AJP Tour Africa Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 held in Cairo, Egypt.

On Saturday, the combined team of Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy and One Tribe BJJ athletes put in a remarkable performance in Cairo winning a total of 13 medals, including six gold.

Among the standout performers were Ouhsummer Ali Abad, James Nganga, and Daniel Crank, who each won double gold medals in both the GI and NO-GI categories.

Gi and No-Gi are categories in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) that refer to whether or not the competitor wears a gi (BJJ gear). Gi allows for more technical play, with an emphasis on precise grips and submissions, while No-Gi has a much more dynamic feel. The pace is usually faster due to the limited number of holds available..

Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy’s Ouhsummer Ali Abad aka “Ninja Turtle” also won in his mixed martial arts debut at the Blood Warriors Championship in Kampala, Uganda in November 2024.

With 10 athletes representing Kenya, the Nairobi team secured 4th place overall out of 49 participating teams. In addition, Kenya placed an impressive 5th out of 15 countries in the professional category, demonstrating the nation’s growing prominence in international jiu-jitsu. The Kenyan team was coached by e strength and conditioning coaches, Schola Muchiri and Mary Kagi.

“Our performance in Cairo is a direct result of years of dedication, and we’re thrilled to see Kenya’s jiu-jitsu community gaining recognition. This success reflects the dedication and hard work of our athletes, coaches, and supporters,” adding, ” says Tomas Maule of the Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy (NJA), who was part of the Kenyan team.

NJA founder Julio DeSouza recently opened a new BJJ gym to offer top-tier BJJ training and foster a strong local community of athletes in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). With state-of-the-art facilities and expert instructors, NJA provides programs for all ages and skill levels, creating an inclusive environment for both fitness and competition. NJA’s Kids Program has currently enrolled over 40 young students from ages 4 – 13. T