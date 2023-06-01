Kenya Kwanza bloggers cry foul as Ruto poaches Azimio rivals





Several bloggers allied to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya opposition alliance received invites to attend the Madaraka Day event in Embu County’s Stadium and a garden party thereafter at the Regional Commissioner’s Residence from 1pm.

Among those who received these invites included Pius Kinuthia who unsuccessfully contested for the Murang’a Senatorial seat on an ODM ticket in the August 2022 polls, and Jane Kyalo.

They shared photos of their invites online, eliciting mixed reactions because they are known to be Azimio supporters but now seemingly dining with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Among those who cried foul over these Azimio allied bloggers gaining access to top government events was Kenya Kwanza blogger Bianca Naomi who claimed they were reaping where they did not sow.

“Another day for Azimio bloggers to reap where they didn’t sow! They’re now enjoying the Madaraka we fought for! They’ve received invitation cards as Kenya Kwanza bloggers watch the Madaraka Day event on TV. A government we fought for showing us the middle finger? Very sad,” lamented Ms Bianca.

In a fit of anger, when asked what exactly she did for Kenya Kwanza, she responded by saying ‘nothing.’

Ms Bianca’s rant comes on the heels of former journalist turned Kenya Kwanza allied blogger, Maverick Aoko, claiming that the Kenya Kwanza government was not taking care of its allied bloggers and communications team.

She claimed the government has abandoned a section of Kenya Kwanza bloggers including herself and one Gordon Opiyo.

She went on to accuse some government officials of denying government allied bloggers a budget to defend President William Ruto’s policies online.

“That’s why Pauline (Njoroge, a Jubilee Party official and allied blogger) beats us. I’ve talked to State House. I’m tired. Kenya Kwanza is useless. I’m done hiding. I have told people at Kenya Kwanza,’ Your communication is poor. Here’s my proof. I even send articles (to a top UDA blogger) and he only cares about the Deputy President. Tribalism is killing Ruto’s regime. Ruto has employed fools and sycophants. I’m done. I’m tired!” ranted Ms Aoko earlier this week.

She also compared Kenya Kwanza’s communication operations to Azimio’s vibrant “well-oiled” communications team that has been tackling President Ruto at every turn regarding his utterances and policies.

