Kenya maintains position 102 in Fifa rankings

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against Rwanda during Fifa World Cup Qualifiers on November 15, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against Rwanda during Fifa World Cup Qualifiers on November 15, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO





Despite being out of international football since February due to Fifa suspension, Kenya has remained in position 102 in the latest Fifa ranking released on Thursday.

Harambee Stars have not featured in any international competition since Kenya was slapped with a suspension but has maintained the same spot they occupied ion the rankings three months ago.

Kenyan clubs have also been affected as they have also not been able to feature in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Also read: Ex-AFC Leopards defender Jonas Nahimana eyes collabo with Fally Ipupa

The last time Harambee Stars played an international match was during the Fifa 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in November last year where they finished third behind Mali and Uganda while Rwanda finished last in Group E.

Last month, embattled Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa, who claims he has assumed his role after being axed by the previous government, wrote to Fifa and promised that concerted efforts were going on to ensure the suspension is lifted.

Football clubs in the topflight league have however said they will not participate in a non-Fifa sanctioned league and are waiting with bated breath for the suspension to be lifted.

Also read: Mwendwa celebrates appointment of Ababu Namwamba as CS for Sports

The Fifa suspension is expected to be one of the issues Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Ababu Namwamba will address once he is vetted by the parliament and sworn into office.

In the latest Fifa rankings, five-time world champions Brazil are in position one followed by Belgium, Argentina, France and England. Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark at the other nations in the top 10.

In Africa, Senegal is the highest placed nation at position 18 in the global rankings. Morocco (22), Tunisia (30), Nigeria (32), Algeria (37), Egypt (39), Cameroon (43), Mali (46), Ivory Coast (48), Burkina Faso (54), Ghana (61) and South Africa (67) follows in that order. The next Fifa World rankings will be released in December 2022 after the World Cup in Qatar.

Also read: Gor Mahia to pay former staff Sh6 million to settle Fifa case